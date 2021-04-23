Akron Public Schools Board makes the selection for superintendent position

AKRON (WJW)- The Akron Public Schools Board of Education has made its selection for the district’s next superintendent.

The board voted late Thursday evening to offer the position to 55-year-old Christine Fowler-Mack, a graduate of East High School.

According to a news release from Akron Public Schools, Fowler-Mack, who is currently with Cleveland Metropolitan Schools, once taught in the Akron system.

The position is currently held by David W. James, Ed.D., who is retiring at the end of June, following 13 years as superintendent.

The school board’s deadline to select a new superintendent was set for the end of April.

Christine Fowler-Mack would be the first woman to lead Akron Public Schools since its creation in 1847 if she accepts the offer