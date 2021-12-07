Akron Public Schools announce third day of bus delays due to driver shortage

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — For the third day this week, Akron Public Schools told parents and students to expect delays on some bus routes as there are not enough drivers.

Multiple buses are continuing to help pick up the slack by adding routes to their morning, but that means some students are going to arrive late to class.

Those who normally ride the following bus numbers should expect delays Wednesday morning, APS said:

433 – STEM, King CLC

454 – Summit Christian Academy, Chapel Hill North

466 – Litchfield CLC, Schumacher CLC

467 – Jennings CLC, Harris-Jackson CLC (main campus)

The district said that if any other bus drivers call out, some routes may need to be canceled.

School buses in the district cover more than 200 routes every day. Many Northeast Ohio school districts have been dealing with bus staffing shortages this year.