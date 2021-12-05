Akron Public Schools announce bus delays due to driver shortage

**As seen in the related video above, Northeast Ohio schools have been dealing with bus driver shortages since September.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Public Schools told parents and students to expect delays on some bus routes Monday morning as there are not enough bus drivers to cover them.

Multiple buses are going to help pick up the slack by adding routes to their morning, but that means some students are going to arrive late to class.

Those who normally ride the following bus numbers should expect delays, APS said:

466 – Litchfield, Schumacher

447 – STEM Middle, IPS

569 – Litchfield, Findley and IPS

433 – STEM Middle, King and Rimer

467 – Jennings, Harris/Jackson – main campus

The district said that if any other bus drivers call out, some routes may need to be canceled.

School buses in the district cover more than 200 routes every day. Many Northeast Ohio school districts have been dealing with bus staffing shortages this year.