Akron police work to ID suspect in shooting at high school football game

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that left two people injured at a high school football game Thursday night.

It happened just before halftime during the game between East and Firestone community learning centers at Ellet’s stadium on Woolf Avenue.

Akron Police Lt. Mike Miller said there was a fight in the stands involving the suspect and a 19-year-old. That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun. The 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his arm while a 40-year-old woman, who was watching her son play, was shot in the leg. Miller said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Akron Public Schools said Friday’s game between Buchtel and Kenmore-Garfield, and Saturday’s game between North and Ellet are postponed in response to the shooting. They will be played at a later date.

“It’s just a tragedy all the way around that that type of violence, that type of conflict found its way essentially into a football setting,” Miller said.

The suspect is not in custody, but Miller said investigators are hopeful for information that will identify him and lead to his arrest. Police do not know if the suspect was a student.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous

This is the latest in a string of shootings in Akron. Miller said police leadership and city administrators are constantly discussing the issue.

“It’s one that we don’t find specifically unique to just Akron because it’s essentially, other cities like our are impacted by unfortunate gun violence. However, it remains one of our top priorities and we are doing everything we possibly can,” Miller said.

“We have young people, people in general, but certainly young people, far too often solving conflicts with violence, solving conflicts with weapons. And there is no place for that.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: