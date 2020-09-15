Akron police: Woman impersonated officer, demanded man’s car

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police said a woman was arrested Monday morning after being accused of impersonating a police officer.

According to a release from police, officers were called to Stan’s Auto on S. Main St. just before 7 a.m. Monday.

A 56-year-old employee told them a woman was in the lobby when he arrived at work and she told him she was a federal agent. The employee told police the woman showed him photo identification from the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau, and demanded his car. He gave her his key and she drove off with his pickup truck, the release stated.

The woman, identified by police as Lisa Pinter, 50, of Cuyahoga Falls, returned a few hours later and was taken into custody.

Pinter was charged with theft by deception and impersonating a police officer.

