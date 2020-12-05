AKRON (WJW) — Akron police say a man shot his estranged wife, then turned the gun on himself.
According to police, officers responded to Morgan Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. Friday after receiving several calls about a shooting.
Officers found a 49-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman outside with gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, passed away, police say.
A release from police states detectives determined the suspect shot the woman multiple times during a domestic dispute before turning the gun on himself.
Their names are not being released at this time.
Read more, below:
- Akron police: Woman dies after being shot by estranged husband
- Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become president after California certifies
- Chance of wintry mix into Saturday
- Two officers, three others injured in crash on I-90
- Federal student loans payments and interest pause to continue into 2021