Akron police: Woman dies after being shot by estranged husband

AKRON (WJW) — Akron police say a man shot his estranged wife, then turned the gun on himself.

According to police, officers responded to Morgan Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. Friday after receiving several calls about a shooting.

Officers found a 49-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman outside with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, passed away, police say.

A release from police states detectives determined the suspect shot the woman multiple times during a domestic dispute before turning the gun on himself.

Their names are not being released at this time.

