Akron police: Warrants lead to seizure of drugs, handguns, over $87,000 in cash, plus multiple arrests

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two search warrants led to the seizure of illegal drugs, firearms and cash, along with multiple arrests Tuesday, the Akron Police Department announced.

Following an extensive investigation, the police department’s Anti-Violence Bureau, with the help of SWAT, showed up at two Akron residences yesterday morning to search the premises.

The first one took place at the 500 block of Lafollette Street, where officers reportedly found 10 grams of methamphetamines, along with a firearm, which were confiscated. Police reportedly arrested four adults (between the ages of 23 and 49) found in the home, charging them with a variety of weapons and drug offenses.

Police said they also searched a residence on the 800 block of Stanwood Avenue, finding and seizing a bevy of items, including: more than $87,000 in cash, three handguns, 1 pound of cocaine, half an ounce of meth and 1 ounce of fentanyl. Two people were arrested and charged with possession and trafficking at the home, police said. One of them also received a weapons charge.

“The Akron Police Department remains committed to enhancing public safety, and doing its part in taking illegal drugs and guns off the streets, while helping to make communities safer,” the department said on Facebook.