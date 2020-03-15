Akron police warning residents after scammer spoofs department phone number

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are warning residents to be careful about a new scam circulating in the city.

According to the department, scammers have cloned the police department’s phone number and are using it to get valuable information.

Dispatch have received 26 calls from concerned citizens since 7 a.m. on Saturday.

“Please share with your family and friends. The Social Security Administration will not call you, stating your social security number has been compromised and there is a warrant for your arrest. IT’S A SCAM!!! Don’t fall for it,” police wrote on Facebook.

The Better Business Bureau has made a list on its website of scams going around along with tips on how to stay safe.