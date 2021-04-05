Akron police: Two teens arrested for carrying AK-47, handgun during traffic stop

Akron police: Two teens arrested for carrying an AK-47 and a handgun during traffic stop Courtesy Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two teens were arrested early Sunday morning after police say they found an AK-47 rifle and a handgun in the car during a routine traffic stop.

Police say the driver, a 16-year-old girl, was pulled over for what they called an equipment violation at North Main Street and East Tallmadge Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Akron police report finding a handgun in the pocket of front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Lenier Worthy, who was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Police say a 16-year-old boy in the backseat was found with an AK-47 rifle at his feet. He was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.