AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One woman is in the hospital after being robbed and assaulted by a group of teenagers at a bus stop in Akron.

Police said it happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday at a bus stop near South Arlington Street and Barbara Avenue.

The 52-year-old victim reported being attacked by at least six to eight teenagers between 12 years old and 15 years old.

This comes less than a month from a similar incident at a bus stop on Johnston and Hammel streets.

Police said a 61-year-old man was attacked by a group of teenagers while riding his motorized bike. The victim reported the group punched and kicked him — and then rode off on his bike.

Police said another young man was jumped by a group of teens near a bus stop at Firestone Park.

“A collection of juveniles — sometimes four, up to seven, eight — are attacking random people for sport,” said Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. “They are doing it for humor, to humor themselves. I think that this is rooted in that.”

Akron police are investigating a connection between the three incidents that happened about a mile-and-a-half away.