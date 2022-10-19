AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Three teens including a 16-year-old and 17-year-old who reportedly assaulted and carjacked a motorist at gunpoint in Barberton were arrested after a chase Tuesday night, according to an Akron police report.

Officers received alerts showing the stolen Dodge Stratus was in Akron just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and found the vehicle near the intersection of East and Battles avenues, according to the report.

The suspects gave chase, but officers were able to get close enough to identify the carjacking suspects.

The chase continued through city streets and along Interstate 76 East, exiting at state Route 44, according to the report. Officers from other jurisdictions joined in the pursuit along side streets across Portage County. Officers just after 7 p.m. used spike strips to disable the vehicle near Hodgeman Lane, according to the report.

The 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility. A third suspect eluded police and investigators are still trying to determine the person’s identity, police said.

After a police K-9 was deployed in the arrest, an Akron officer was bitten in the arm, according to the report. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The tires of two city police cruisers were damaged after the spike strips were deployed.

The incident remains under investigation.