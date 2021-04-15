Akron police: Suspicious device found for the second time in a week

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating after receiving two calls in one week about suspicious devices found in the community.

On Wednesday around noon, officers say they were called to the 200 block of North Adams Street after a woman found what she thought to be an explosive device in the woods near her home.

Police say after finding the device, they notified the Akron Fire Department and the Summit County Bomb Squad who arrived and took possession of the device.

On April 9 around 7 p.m., police say they were called to the 1300 block of Goodyear Boulevard after a caller found what he thought was an explosive device near railroad tracks. The SCSO Bomb Squad responded and determined it not to be an explosive device, according to police.

There is still no word on what the Summit County Bomb Squad has determined about the second device found.