Akron police seize marijuana, $45,000 in cash during traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating after drugs and a large sum of cash were found during a traffic stop recently.

According to the department, officers pulled an Audi A3 over for an equipment violation in the area of N. Case Ave. and E. Market St. When they got closer to the vehicle, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

The driver, who has since been identified as Damiaire Davis, 26, reportedly admitted to smoking.

During the search of Davis and the vehicle, police said officers recovered more than seven grams of marijuana and $45,000 in cash, which was tagged into evidence.

He was charged with possession of marijuana and released with a summons to appear in court.

