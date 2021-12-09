Akron police seek suspect in two attempted store robberies

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Detectives in Akron are working to identify a suspect after two attempted robberies.

The first happened at the Family Dollar on North Arlington Street just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the man passed a note demanding money. He did not get any.

Akron police said investigators believe the same suspect went into the Dollar General on South Arlington Street at about 4:50 p.m. and tried to rob the store.

The clerk told police the man passed a demand note and indicated he was armed. The cashier refused to open the cash drawer and the suspect left empty handed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Summit County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tip to 274637.