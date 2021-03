AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police have located two children who went missing Saturday night.

According to police, just after 11 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Barbara Avenue after the mother of the children called to report them missing.

Nehemiah Garcia, 9, and Amarra Christian, 10, were last seen Saturday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at their home.

Akron police report both were kids located safe Sunday just before noon.