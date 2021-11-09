Akron police searching for suspect who allegedly stole 87-year-old’s car

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Police Department is searching for a man suspected of stealing a car from an 87-year-old.

The auto theft reportedly took place on Nov. 4, when the victim’s tan 2008 Hyundai Sonata was taken from 733 West Market St. Police said the vehicle’s license plate is FEL8851.

On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to reach out to detectives at 330-375-2530 or to Crime Stoppers by calling 330-434-COPS (2677) or texting TIPSCO to 274637. Tips can be made anonymously.

Police said anyone who believes they see the suspect should not approach, but rather call 911.

