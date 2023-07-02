AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are calling on the public to help identify three men who opened fire on the 500 block of Gridley Avenue on June 26, injuring two women, damaging multiple houses and cars.

At 3:50 p.m. on Monday the three gunmen stumbled out of a silver Ford Taurus, rattling off more than 40 gunshots on Gridley Avenue.

Akron police said the shooting appears to be random.

“Unfortunately, there were some people nearby that were outside that were caught in the crossfire, I guess you would say,” Lieutenant Matt Whitmire said. “And they were struck.”

The shooting spree lasted less than 20 seconds.

“Average build males, it appears that they are late teens early 20s,” Whitmire said. “They were armed with what appeared to be rifles.”

Photo courtesy Akron police department

Half a dozen bullets hit Steve McCourt’s red pickup truck. He said he’s lived on Gridley Avenue for 51 years and remembers when it was safe. Now he’s living on edge.

“I’m sick,” he said. “I’m just sick and tired of it. I don’t sleep.”

McCourt said this is the second time he’s been the victim of a random shooting, with his girlfriend’s vehicle being shot a couple months ago.

“I hope the police catch the people that’s done it, you know,” he said. “It’s crazy that we can’t sit on our porches and have a couple of beers, or have the neighbors over, or anything like that. You gotta worry about coming up and down the street getting out shooting.”

Randeen Ralston witnessed the shooting and lives several houses down. She said her kids won’t come outside to play because it’s simply too dangerous.