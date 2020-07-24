Akron police searching for driver who struck man with autism

Akron police looking for driver who hit a man with autism in Akron July 17 and left shortly after ( courtesy Akron Police)

Akron police looking for driver who hit a man with autism in Akron July 17 and left shortly after

Akron police looking for driver who hit a man with autism in Akron July 17 and left shortly after ( courtesy Akron Police)

AKRON (WJW) The Akron Police Department is asking for help locating the driver who struck a man with autism.

The accident happened July 17 around 7 p.m. at the corner of W. Market and Marvin Avenue when the victim crossed the road after getting off a Metro bus and was hit.

Police say the driver stopped to check on the man, but took off before exchanging information.

The driver was last seen in a red vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus with damage to the front passenger side headlight area.

If you have any information on the incident please call Akron police detective D. Pickett at 330-375-2508 or the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP.

Get caught up on other stories on FOX8.com below: