Akron police searching for driver who hit 60-year-old man and dragged him down I-77

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-skip that happened Saturday night around 11 p.m.

Police say a 60-year-old man was hit and killed while standing along I-77 north.

He’s been identified as Ervin Detweiler.

Police say his pickup truck had broken down at the end of the on-ramp from E. Wilbeth to I-77 north.

While a tow truck was hooking up his vehicle, a black Nissan Altima sideswiped the truck and hit Detweiler.

Police say Detweiler was dragged and killed.

The driver of the Altima left the scene.

Police say the Altima had right front-end damage.

Akron police are looking for tips.

If you can help, call detectives at (330)375-2490.

You can can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

