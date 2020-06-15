Akron police search for video in shooting death of recent high school graduate

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is searching for video at the time an 18-year-old woman was murdered.

Na’kia Crawford, who just graduated from North High School, was shot and killed at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West North and North Howard streets.

“Na’kia Crawford was a young woman who deserved a life and a future. She was a recent high school graduate, preparing to start the next chapter of her story at Central State University,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said, in a news release on Monday.

“Her senseless murder is devastating, not only to her family and friends, but to the entire Akron community. I spoke with Na’kia’s father and uncle, who I know, early this morning, and my heart truly goes out to all Na’kia’s loved ones in this time of incredible grief and pain.”

Horrigan said the city’s traffic cameras do not record any video. It also doesn’t not use red light cameras and speed cameras are only within school zones. That’s why investigators are looking for footage that may have captured the events or the suspect’s vehicle.

According to the mayor, police are following up on a report the suspect was in a black Ford Mustang with tinted windows.

“I feel that it is essential to say clearly and loudly: Black lives matter. Nakia Crawford’s life mattered,” Horrigan said.

Akron police are also investigating the murder of 43-year-old Brian Powers near downtown.

Anyone with information on either murder should call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.

