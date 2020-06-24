Akron police search for teen suspects behind armed robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police have released surveillance photos of two teens wanted for armed robbery.

Officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 200 block of E. South St. Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.



Courtesy: Akron Police Department

Store employees told them two teenagers came in with masks and a gun.

They got away with money from the register.

The employees were not hurt.

If you can help police, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

