Akron police search for suspect in fatal shooting of 36-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead.

According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Work Dr. around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

Police believe the man was shot by an unknown suspect during an argument. Officials found him in the backyard.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the victim was shot by an unknown suspect during a possible argument. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Police say the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.