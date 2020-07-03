Akron police search for suspect in early morning homicide

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating an early morning homicide that occurred in the city’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood.

Police responded to the area of Laurel Avenue and Blanche Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a man down.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim on the ground and bleeding from his head. He was unresponsive.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead on scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

Police have no information on the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

