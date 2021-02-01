Akron police search for man who robbed flower shop

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating a robbery at a flower shop.

Saturday, officers responded to Flowerama in the 24000 block of Mogadore Rd. around 7 p.m.

The clerk told them a man walked in the store with a note and demanded money.

The suspect indicated he had a weapon. No weapon was seen.

He ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was wearing black shorts with a gray stripe down the side, a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, a black hat with a circular logo, gloves, one gray and the other black, and white Nike shoes with black swoosh on the side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.