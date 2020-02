AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is searching for Harold Lee Malachi Hamilton.

Detectives have signed a warrant for aggravated robbery for him.

According to police, he’s wanted for the aggravated robbery of the Walgreens in the 1300 block of Copley Rd.

Police say he’s also the suspect in several other business robberies on Copley Rd.

If you can help, call police at (330)375-2490.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.