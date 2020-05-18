Akron police search for man accused of stealing stimulus money from 60-year-old victim

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron detectives are investigating a theft that happened Friday.

According to a police report, a 60-year-old man called police saying his stimulus money was stolen at Starz Market in the 300 block of E. Exchange St.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim told them the suspect drove him to the store to cash his stimulus check.

The victim says the suspect grabbed the cash and ran out of the store.

The suspect was in a dark green Toyota Camry with plexiglass covering the driver’s side window.

If you can help, call police at (330)375-2490.

Click here for more Akron news