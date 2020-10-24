Akron police search for hit-skip driver who struck, killed 64-year-old pedestrian

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Akron are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 64-year-old man Friday night.

According to Lt. Michael Miller, officers responded to the area of S. Arlington St. and E. Exchange St. around 8:15 p.m.

When police arrived on scene they discovered a 64-year-old man lying in the road unresponsive.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was attempting to walk across the street from west to east when a vehicle traveling southbound on S. Arlington St. struck the victim and fled the scene.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

Traffic Investigators are working to identify the driver of the hit-skip vehicle, which is believed to be gray in color.

Police say speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: