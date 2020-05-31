1  of  4
Akron police say traffic pattern changes possible due to protests for George Floyd

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Drivers in Akron may see some traffic pattern changes in the Wallhaven area on the city’s west side tonight.

According to the Akron Police Department, protesters are starting to march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd.

“Be prepared for potential lane restrictions, detours, and back-ups between 5:00 PM and midnight.  Taking an alternate route around the area is suggested,” officials said.

Protests have been happening across the country after Floyd, who is a black man, died on Monday while in police custody. A white officer was recorded on video digging his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he was on the ground.

Floyd can be heard saying he can’t breathe and begging for help.

The officer involved has been identified as Derek Chauvin. He has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers present were fired.

