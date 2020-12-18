Akron police say new scam has caller claiming person owes money to avoid arrest

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Police Department on Friday shared with its residents a recent reported scam to be aware of.

In a Facebook post, the department said a person identified himself as a Summit County deputy; the non-emergency number of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office showed up on the caller ID.

He claimed he was calling to collect money to avoid an arrest. Police said he called back a second time and said he spoke with the judge, who agreed to lower the amount.

“The person called several times and used appropriate legal terminology in an effort to sound legitimate. Law enforcement and the courts do not contact people by phone for the purpose of collecting money in this manner,” the department wrote.

