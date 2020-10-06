Akron police say man wanted for robbery, domestic incident killed in State Route 8 crash

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department says a domestic incident led to a pursuit with a driver who crashed head-on into a semi-truck on State Route 8 Tuesday morning.

Akron police say a suspect, who has not been identified, took a woman’s minivan and two guns around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Cole Ave.

Police say the man was wanted on a robbery warrant from Cleveland.

Akron police tried to initiate a traffic stop, according to police, but the suspect kept driving.

Akron police pursued the driver and called for assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Police say the driver hit speeds of 100 mph and drove the wrong way on 224 before heading northbound in the southbound lanes of SR-8.

The chase was called off at 4:19 a.m., police say, because it was deemed too dangerous.

The driver crashed head-on into a commercial semi around 4:30 a.m. at SR-8 near Glenwood Ave.

The impact sent the minivan over the concrete barrier and into the wooded area below.

The suspect was killed. He has not been identified.

The driver of the semi had non-life-threatening injuries.

Another driver was also hit. That driver also had non-life-threatening injuries.

State Route 8 was closed for several hours and reopened just after 11 a.m.