Akron police release photo of suspect wanted in armed carjacking

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking.

According to a press release from the police department, officers responded to the 300 block of Hoover St. around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A 63-year-old man said a suspect armed with a handgun demanded his car keys.

The suspect drove off in the victim’s car, a black 2016 Ford Focus, 4-door with Ohio plates DPX-8665.

Prior to the carjacking, the suspect was photographed on a bicycle.

Courtesy: Akron Police Department

If you have information, call the Akron Police Department at (330)375-2490 of the Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.