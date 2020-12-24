Akron police release photo of suspect wanted in armed carjacking

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking.
According to a press release from the police department, officers responded to the 300 block of Hoover St. around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
A 63-year-old man said a suspect armed with a handgun demanded his car keys.
The suspect drove off in the victim’s car, a black 2016 Ford Focus, 4-door with Ohio plates DPX-8665.
Prior to the carjacking, the suspect was photographed on a bicycle.
If you have information, call the Akron Police Department at (330)375-2490 of the Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.