Akron police release funeral plans for officer who died of coronavirus after 27-year career

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department has released funeral arrangements for Officer Edward Stewart.

Officer Edward Stewart, Courtesy: Akron Police Department

He died at age 60 on Friday, February 12, after a battle with coronavirus complications, police say.

“Stew was known to many for his unique thirst for knowledge, and an equal desire to share that with everyone throughout the department, regardless of rank. Stew was equally known as a humble, community-oriented, public servant, who was always genuinely kind to everyone he met,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 19, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St. in Akron.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

A private funeral will be held on Saturday morning.

The funeral procession led by Akron police officers will leave Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home on W. Thornton St. at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

From the funeral home they will go east on W. Thornton St., then north on S. Broadway. Depending on the size of the procession, they will turn left (west) on Bowery St. to S. High St.

If the procession is large, they will take it to Mill St., then west to S. High St.

The motorcade is scheduled to arrive in front of the police station at approximately 1:15 p.m.

The public is welcome to join while following COVID-19 guidelines for a final salute.

Free parking will be available at both the Summit County and Polsky Parking Decks.

They ask that people do not park on S. High St. between E. Bowery St. and E. State St. beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 20. This restriction will remain in effect until 4:00 p.m.