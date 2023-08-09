[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police now have visuals of a group of juveniles now being investigated in the beating and robbery of a 52-year-old woman at a bus stop.

The woman called police just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, reporting that a group of six to eight boys and girls believed to be 12 years old to 15 years old had assaulted her after she got off the bus near South Arlington Street and Barbara Avenue.

In what police called a “senseless and unprovoked attack,” the kids punched and kicked her in the head and body, then fled with her purse and cell phone. The woman suffered “significant” injuries to her face and wrist and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video and still images of a group of kids now considered persons of interest in the case:

Surveillance footage shows the group of kids walking with apparent intent across a parking lot toward a woman. As she begins to retreat onto a nearby lawn, the kids change course, following her:

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller earlier this week told FOX 8 News that juveniles are suspected in at least two other, seemingly random attacks in recent weeks.

“A collection of juveniles — sometimes four, up to seven, eight — are attacking random people for sport,” he said. “They are doing it for humor, to humor themselves. I think that this is rooted in that.”