Akron police: Pair stole from 89-year-old through home health care business

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of stealing from an 89-year-old woman.

Felicia K. Ricks, 32, and Christopher D. Carson II, 31, are wanted for theft by deception, misuse of credit cards and identity fraud.

Akron police said the victim contracted the pair to provide home health care through their business, Dearly Important People LLC. Then, they used the woman’s credit cards to make large withdraws, buy a vehicle and pay their own bills, according to police. Ricks and Carson are also accused of overcharging the victim for non-existent services.

Anyone with information on Ricks and Carson should call Akron Police Department Det. Bassett at 330-375-2600 or 330-375-2TIP. Calls can remain anonymous. If seen, call 911 and do not approach the suspects.