Akron police to offer update on investigation into teen’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Police Department is providing an update in the Na’kia Crawford murder investigation Thursday afternoon.

Na’Kia Crawford

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Charles Brown and Akron Police Department Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser will provide an update on the case at 3:30 p.m.

Crawford, 18, who just graduated from North High School, was shot and killed at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West North and North Howard streets. She was in a car running errands with her grandmother.

On Monday, Akron police released photos of the vehicle suspected to be involved with Crawford’s murder. It appears to be a black sports car with tinted windows.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

The attorney representing Crawford’s family is trying to identify a man on a red motorcycle who gave the 18-year-old CPR.

Ben Crump, a national civil rights attorney, posted a photo on his Twitter account on Wednesday in hopes the person will provide a witness statement to Akron police.

HELP NEEDED: We're searching for the bald White man on the red motorcycle who tried to save #NakiaCrawford's life w/ CPR. If you or someone you know recognize this man, please tell him to provide a witness statement to Akron PD (330-375-2490).#JusticeForNakia #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/RR42zbVWOk — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 18, 2020

Anyone with information on Crawford’s murder should call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490. There is a $50,000 reward in the case.

Continuing coverage, here.