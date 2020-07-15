Akron police need help identifying persons of interest wanted in connection to death of man, toddler

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are asking for the public’s help identifying persons of interest wanted in connection to the death of a man and his toddler.

According to the department, officers responded to the 400 block of Crouse Street on Sunday where they found 43-year-old Horace Lee and his 22-month-old daughter, Azeria Tucker, dead outside of a home.

Detectives determined that Lee was pushing his daughter in a stroller on the sidewalk when the suspect struck and killed the victims with his car.

Akron police said the three people below are considered persons of interest. You can see two men and a woman are pictured. The man wearing the the hat with the letter “C” is believed to have on a motorcycle club vest with the “Afro Dog” isignia.

The other individuals seen in this photo below are considered possible witnesses. Investigators would like to identify and speak with them about what happened.

Police also shared surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle, which may be a Cadillac Escalade. It has noticeable ground effect lights that may change colors.

Courtesy of Akron PD

Courtesy of Akron PD

Courtesy of Akron PD

Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000.00 for information leading to the identification, arrest, indictment of the person(s) responsible for the death of Horace Lee and his daughter.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The Summit County Crimestoppers can be reached at 330-434-COPS or you can text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous

