Akron police mourn loss of officer who left ‘an indelible mark’ on department and community

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Edward Stewart.

The 60-year-old officer, affectionately known as Stew, died early Friday morning.

Police say he had a lengthy battle with COVID-19 related complications.

Stew worked as a civilian employee in 1993 and joined the police academy the following year.

He was assigned to Platoon 3 upon graduation from the academy and remained there for his entire career by choice, police say.

“Stew quietly left an indelible mark upon the Akron Police Department and community throughout his 27-year career,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

“Stew was known to many for his unique thirst for knowledge, and an equal desire to share that with everyone throughout the department, regardless of rank. Stew was equally known as a humble, community oriented, public servant, who was always genuinely kind to everyone he met,” they continued.

Funeral details have not been announced.