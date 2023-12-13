AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old that happened late Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Summit County Medical Examiner, the Akron Police Department and EMS were dispatched to a business on the 1300 block of South Arlington Street around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 12 after a shooting was reported.

First responders found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to the release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:38 p.m., the release said.

No further details have been provided at this time.