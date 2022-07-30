AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two women were reportedly shot during a gunfire exchange in West Akron Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Stoddard Avenue around 4:15 p.m., arriving in time to see a man and a woman shooting at one other outside of some apartments. The woman reportedly dropped her weapon once she saw police, but the man ran away.

Two women, 21 and 33 years old, were reportedly found shot on the ground with wounds that were not life threatening, and EMS took them to the hospital.

Police later found the 39-year-old suspect who fled and took him to custody. The man, Jason Turkovich, is being charged with felonious assault, but police say more charges may be on the way. The 23-year-old woman who was involved in the gun fight is reportedly not being charged at this time. Neither of them were injured, police said.

Following questioning, police learned the altercation took place following an “ongoing dispute” between the suspect and at least one of the victims, who are neighbors. Saturday afternoon, things came to a head when Turkovich reportedly fired at the victims, which is when the other woman pulled out a weapon and fired back.