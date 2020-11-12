Akron police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on himself

AKRON (WJW) — Police in Akron are investigating a shooting they say ended with a man turning the gun on himself.

At around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a home on Cross St. for the report of a domestic-related shooting that happened inside the home.

According to a press release, a male suspect was outside the home armed with a handgun.

Officers went inside the home and found a 30-year-old woman and her two-year-old son. Police say the woman had been shot in the head; the child was not hurt.

The woman, who was conscious and breathing at the time, was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

Police say the child was placed in the custody of Summit County Children’s Services.

The press release states officers who made initial contact with the suspect tried various de-escalation techniques to defuse the situation. “The suspect shot himself in the head in front of officers” moments later, police say.

The 30-year-old man, who was the two-year-old’s father, died at the hospital.

Akron police say detectives learned the suspect shot the woman during an argument, then called a relative to report what happened.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related video, below: Reward offered for capture of murder suspect in Na’Kia Crawford’s death

Read more FOX8.com headlines, below: