Akron police: Man ate hotdogs before robbing store at knifepoint

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man robbed a Circle K in Akron Thursday night.

The suspect ate several hotdogs at the store, located on South Arlington Street near Triplett Boulevard, and left without paying. Akron police said he returned, and tried to take a pizza and other items.

An employee approached the man, who left the store again. He came back a short time later armed with a large knife, according to police.

He confronted the worker with the knife and stole several more items before running from the store for a third time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Summit County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS.