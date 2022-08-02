AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down thieves who broke into an ATM machine last week.

As seen in the video above, two hooded suspects were spotted stealing from an ATM on the 600 block of West Market Street on July 25. The pair rolled up to the ATM in an SUV and proceeded to open the machine with a crowbar.

It is not known how much money the suspects took.

Those with any information are asked to reach out to Akron police at 330-375-2464 or 330-375-2TIP. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also text TIPSCO to Summit County Crimestoppers at 274637 (CRIMES).