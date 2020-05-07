Akron police looking for thief who broke into Dollar General, Family Dollar to steal cigarettes

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two smash-and-grab style thefts were reported earlier this morning at an Akron Dollar General and Family Dollar store, police said.

According to an incident report, Akron police were first called to the Family Dollar on N. Arlington Street at about 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the front door had been smashed and that an attempt had been made to steal cigarettes, although none appeared taken. The would-be-thief got away before police arrived on the scene.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to Dollar General at the 2000 block on Mogadore Road, where the door was also found broken. This time, the assailant, who got away once again, was successful in stealing cigarettes.

Akron detectives are now working to find the person or people responsible for the thefts. In recent weeks, similar incidents have also reportedly occurred, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with applicable information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or text TIPSCO at 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous if they choose.