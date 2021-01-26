Akron police looking for suspect who may have been involved in several robberies in one night

AKRON (WJW)– Detectives in Akron are investigating several robberies that all happened Monday night. According to Akron police, the same person may have been involved in all three incidents. They are working to identify that person.

The first incident happened at around 6:20 p.m. at the Family Food and Deli on S. Arlington St.

When officers arrived, police say the store clerk told them a suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The suspect then took off with the money. No one was hurt. The clerk described the suspect as a man, about 25-30 years old, wearing a black and blue shirt, black pants, and tan boots.

Police report the second incident happened at around 6:40 p.m. at a residence on Hazel Place. The victim told officers a man showed a gun and demanded keys to a parked car. Police say they were told the suspect fired a gun during a fight over the keys. The vehicle was not taken and no one was hurt.

Then, according to Akron police, moments later on E. Buchtel Ave., there was a reported carjacking. The victim told officers he was stopped at a traffic light on Carroll St. and Fountain St. when the suspect approached him and demanded his car at gunpoint. The victim got out of the car and the suspect took off in his vehicle — a silver Mercedes Benz.

Police say the suspect crashed the victim’s car minutes later at gas pumps at Sparks HVAC on E. Market St. The suspect took off before officers arrived at the scene. In this case, the suspect was described as a man, about 25-30 years old and around 6’1-6’1.” He reportedly had short hair with a slender build and was wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.