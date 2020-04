AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Homicide detectives in Akron are investigating the death of a 69-year-old man.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Kent Ct. Wednesday around 1:15 p.m. for a cardiac arrest.

According to police, the body of Benjamin King had multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are looking for tips in this investigation.

You can leave an anonymous tip at (330)434-COPS or text TIPSCO TO 274637 with your information.