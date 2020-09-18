Akron police looking for murder suspect after woman found lying in the street

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are looking for a 22-year-old woman who they say is accused of murder.

Police say on September 16 at just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Hoye Ave. and Fernwood Dr.

When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. The woman — later identified as Willquian Jews, 23 — was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Akron police, during the investigation, they identified Arianna Richardson of Akron as the suspect. A murder warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Detectives say Richardson shot Jews during an altercation and then took off. Police say she should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; the Summit County Crimestoppers, Call 330-434-COPS; or, you can text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

