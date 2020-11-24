Akron police looking for hit-and-run driver after 70-year-old man killed

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are looking for a driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run accident.

According to police, a 70-year-old man was crossing the street on Manchester Rd. at around 6:15 p.m. Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle. Police say that vehicle took off.

The man was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as possibly a dark-colored car or truck. It should have front-end damage. Evidence at the scene is being processed.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). You can remain anonymous.

