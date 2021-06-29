Man leaving work carjacked in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are asking for the public’s help to find armed suspects of a carjacking that happened early this morning.

Around 2 a.m. the victim was walking to his car after work in a parking lot on the 2400 block of Romig Road, according to an Akron police news release.

Police say a white Chevy Cobalt drove up to the victim and one of the riders showed a gun. They demanded the keys to the victim’s car. Then he handed them over.

One of the suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene with the Chevy Cobalt following behind, according to police.

The victim’s car is a red Ford Mustang with a white convertible top with the license plate HXL9483.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.