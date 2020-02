AKRON (WJW)– Akron police detectives are searching for a man accused of attempted robbery at a Speedway in Akron.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of S.Main Street.

Police say the man walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

When the employee refused to give him any, he ran out of the store.

Anyone with information concerning either incident is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.