Akron police look for answers in house fire that killed 8-year-old girl

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is looking for leads in a deadly fire that killed Roniah Boswell Bartee.

(Photo courtesy: Akron Preparatory School)

The fire broke out at a home in the 2000 block of 18th St. SW on March 30th around 4:15 a.m.

Fire investigators and police have not said at any time that the fire was suspicious or foul play was involved.

However, Akron police now say they’re working to gather information to make that determination.

Roniah was in the home with multiple adults who made it out safely.

She was a student at Akron Preparatory School.

Police are asking the public for leads in the case.

If you can help, call the Akron Fire Investigation Unit at (330)375-2214 or the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490.

You can call Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

All tipsters can remain anonymous.